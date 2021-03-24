Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV Moves To Sunday, April 25th



Impact Wrestling sent us a press release announcing a date change for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. Rebellion will now be held Sunday night, April 25th at 8pm (Eastern).

Rebellion was initially scheduled for the 24th, but was likely moved to avoid competing against the UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 PPV.

The event will feature an historic inter-promotional Champion vs. Champion main event. Impact World Champion Rich Swann will face All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega in a match that is sure to have the attention of the entire wrestling world.

Impact Executive VP Scott D’Amore touted the significance of Sunday night being the traditional home of wrestling pay-per-views. “Swann vs. Omega, champion vs. champion, title vs. title is a happening that every wrestling fan will want to witness … it just feels right that REBELLION take place on Sunday.”

D’Amore stated that one man will walk away with the top prize from both companies. “This is no gimmick, no sleight of hand. Wrestling fans can take me at my word – either Rich Swann or Kenny Omega will walk out of REBELLION as both the IMPACT and AEW World Champion. History will happen at REBELLION!”

In addition to Swann vs. Omega, Rebellion will feature:

Newly-crowned IMPACT Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Title defenses by X-Division Champion Ace Austin, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava.

For more information, including the Rebellion CELL-ebration virtual fan fest, visit ImpactWrestling.com.

