Io Shirai Has A New Challenger For Her NXT Championship

Io Shirai has a new challenger for her NXT title. On tonight’s episode of NXT, we saw the introduction of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, and the first-ever winners of the title were also crowned on the same night — Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai who came out on top after going through the gauntlet of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and winning the tournament. The reign wouldn’t last much long however, as they got challenged for their first-ever title defense by Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart and ended up losing the titles to them on the same night. Not all is lost however as Gonzalez was offered something much bigger later.

Io Shirai retained her NXT Women’s Championship over Toni Storm with a Crossface submission to pick up the win. After the match, Shirai approached Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in the locker room in a backstage segment where they were expressing their frustration over their loss in an interview. Gonzalez said that it didn’t matter how long they held the titles, what matters is that they were the first ever competitors to win it. An interrupting Shirai approached Gonzales declared that she wants Gonzales to be her next challenger. “I want you next,” she said to the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

A Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai title match was teased a few months back, but it never took place. Now that it’s finally happening, it would be interesting to see if Gonzalez would be able to defeat Shirai, as the champion has taken down every challenger that’s come her way so far. At the same time, her challenger has put out some great matches over the past year. Gonzalez defeating Shirai will usher in a new era in NXT’s women’s division, so this feud would definitely be worth investing in.

