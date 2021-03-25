Jim Ross On What The AEW Roster Thinks of Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette says a lot of controversial things. He is a polarizing figure in pro-wrestling. Jim Ross recently spent some time on his podcast talking about what wrestlers on the AEW roster think of Cornette.

“I’ll be honest with you,” JR responded with Conrad Thompson asked him about the AEW roster’s opinion of Cornette. “I’ve never heard one talent say a word about him. And I talk to a lot of guys and I shoot the breeze about what’s going on in the business, so forth and so on and for better or worse, I have a link to Cornette.”

“We’ve been friends for 30 years, we were partners, we were broadcast partners. I worked with him in Mid-South in his first big manager’s gig.”

“I don’t think they pay a lot of attention to it,” JR continued. “Now, they may in smaller circles, I don’t know that because I’m not in those circles but I can tell you, it’s not a topic of conversation. In other words, when I see Tully and Arn for example, they don’t come and say ‘hey JR, what did you think of what Cornette said last week? Those words have never been spoken.”

“I don’t agree with everything that Cornette says,” JR continued. “Let’s make sure that’s clear and I’m sure he doesn’t agree with everything I say but I respect his right to say it.”

