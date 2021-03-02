Joey Styles Files Trademark His Wrestling Name

Joseph Bonsignore is best known to wrestling fans as Joey Styles.

The voice of ECW has been away from the industry for several years, but recently filed a trademark application for the name, “Joey Styles.”

The United States Patent & Trademark Office database shows that Styles filed to trademark the name on February 25th, 2021. The ‘Goods and Services’ usage for the trademark covers the following:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 19920101. USED IN ANOTHER FORM The mark was first used anywhere in a different form other than that sought to be registered at least as early as 11/06/2000.”

Styles previously owned his name, but that mark was canceled in 2019.

After working for ECW from 1993-2001, Styles had a brief stint with Major League Wrestling (MLW) before joining WWE in 2005 for the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view.

He was a WWE employee up until 2016. Styles was a key executive in WWE’s Digital Media division from 2008-2016. He’s been away from wrestling since 2016.