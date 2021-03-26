John Silver Provides An Update On His Shoulder Injury

John Silver injured his shoulder during his match against TNT Champion Darby Allin in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Darby Allin picked up the victory after hitting a Canadian Destroyer on the Dark Order member.

The champion cut a promo praising his opponent after the show went off air and he revealed that Silver dislocated his shoulder halfway through their contest:

“I don’t think anybody here knows, but I’m pretty sure you dislocated your shoulder about halfway through that match, but g*ddamn, did you put everything into it! And I’m down to do it anytime again. Thank you, John. Thank you.”

John Silver himself confirmed the news of his shoulder damage later on and on Twitter he wrote “came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know.”

Here is the spot in question:

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021

The Meat Man has since provided an update on his condition. On Friday, Silver wrote on Twitter that he’s expected to miss about 4-6 weeks of action. The good news is that he will not require shoulder surgery. A six week layoff puts John Silver back in action in May, several weeks before AEW‘s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Bad news: I’ll be out about 4-6 weeks

Good news: I don’t need surgery and there is no major damage — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 26, 2021

We wish John Silver a speedy recovery.