Kevin Owens Talks WrestleMania 37 Match Against Sami Zayn

It was confirmed on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be facing Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37. The two men have a storied past and look set to add another chapter in April at the ‘Showcase of The Immortals.’

Appearing on Talking Smack, Kevin Owens discussed the upcoming bout against his long-time frenemie.

“It’s really hard to put into words what it means to our careers because we’ve been joined at the hip since we met, in what, 2002. That’s almost 20 years ago,” Owens noted on Talking Smack.

“I like to say we’re more like brothers than friends because we never chose to be friends with each other, right?” Kevin Owens continued. “Sami and I, where we came from, Quebec, it was really hard for people to get outside of the province and make their names in wrestling. But when we started getting a bit of a buzz.”

Kevin Owens on Sami Zayn

“All these wrestling companies — independent companies — would bring us together, and we had no choice” Owens added. “They’d say, ‘We want the best two, and that’s you two.’ That’s why I like to say he’s more of a brother than a friend.”

Kevin Owens finished by saying that Zayn is one of the ‘best in the ring,’ and he hopes to ‘knock some sense’ into the conspiracy theorist when they meet at WrestleMania 37.

“Of course, the last few weeks — last few months — the Sami Zayn that’s been coming out is not exactly the guy I’ve known for almost the last two decades” Owens said.

“Yeah, sure, maybe he’s a prick, but I’ve always respected the hell out of him. But the problem I’ve had the last few months is this conspiracy theory stuff that he’s harping about in this alternate universe that he seems to live in. It’s taken him away from being one of the best in the ring. At WrestleMania, I get to knock [some] sense into him. If I’m going to do that to my brother, I can’t think of a better place to do it at than WrestleMania.