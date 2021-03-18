Kylie Rae Returning To Wrestling

Former AEW and Impact Wrestling wrestler, Kylie Rae, is returning to wrestling. Chicago’s Warrior Wrestling announced recently that Rae will come out of retirement and compete on their June 6th card.

The 28-year-old has dealt with mental health issues the last couple of years that has caused her to take time away from the industry.

SMILIE.



KYLIE.



RAE.



She's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.



Saturday, June 5th. Warrior Wrestling. Chicago.



Defending her title.



Match announcement to follow…(but the timing of this announcement may give you a clue….)



Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/pYNizYmJo1 — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 18, 2021

In 2019, Rae asked to be released from her contract with All Elite Wrestling. She had competed on the promotion’s first event and was scheduled to perform again at Fyter Fest but didn’t end up doing so. Tony Khan would later say she requested and was granted her release.

In 2020, Rae was scheduled to perform on Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory but did not end up doing so as well. It was later revealed that she had suffered a setback with her mental health and would be leaving wrestling. She will be returning, however, at Warrior Wrestling’s event in June.

Shortly after missing Bound For Glory last year, Kylie released a statement on her Patreon:

“I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge,” Rae told her subscribers. “I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand.. When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.”