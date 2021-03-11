Last Man Standing Match Planned For WWE Fastlane

WWE is just a few weeks away from the Fastlane pay-per-view event and just like with Elimination Chamber last month, not much has been announced in advance for the show.

This past Monday’s episode of Raw featured Sheamus and Drew McIntyre wrestling each other for the second straight week that saw them go to a no contest in a No DQ Match after both men were unable to get back up to their feet. The previous week saw them work a singles match with McIntyre going over.

The finish was done to set up a third match, which was expected as it is slated to take place at Fastlane in less than two weeks. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the plan is for them to wrestle each other in a Last Man Standing match.

There is speculation that WWE will announce the winner of this match will earn the right to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

As it stands right now, WWE has only announced two matches for Fastlane – Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Title against Daniel Bryan and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. More matches are expected to be announced in the coming days.