Latest On Daga And Tessa Blanchard Possibly Joining AEW

Former Impact Wrestling star Daga might be headed to AEW soon after spending most of 2020 at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mexican professional wrestler is a former trios champion from Lucha Underground who got recognization among American fans when he signed with Impact Wrestling in February 2019.

He stayed in Mexico for the most part of 2020 and it was revealed in October last year that the company officials have accepted his request for a release.

- Advertisement -

Dave Meltzer provided some update on his future in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and he reported that “there has been talk of Daga coming in.”

Though as far as the future of his wife Tessa Blanchard goes, he noted that it’s a decision that will be made “based on the perceived value of her to the product vs. the negativity and backlash in some quarters such a signing would have.”

Impact wrestling made Blanchard their world champion when fans were still attending the events. Despite some backlash on social media, there was never a visible backlash from those in attendance.

However, the situation has changed now. With multiple accusations against Blanchard for inappropriate behavior, it’s possible that the company that signs the female star will have to face major backlash from fans.

Would you like to see Daga and Tessa Blanchard join the AEW roster in near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.