Legendary Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Passes Away Aged 76

Jim Crockett Jr., legendary wrestling promoter and part owner of Jim Crockett Promotions passed away on Wednesday because of organ failure, at the age of 76. The news of his passing was confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Robert Gibson via his Facebook page. “Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many,” says the caption of the post.
Jim Crockett Jr. was reported to be in grave condition this week and was housed in hospice care. The 76-year-old’s failing liver and kidneys were cited to be the cause. According to the report, he had taken himself off dialysis.
The wrestling world mourned his death and everyone came forward to offer their condolences.
Jim Crockett Jr. took over his father’s company in 1973 and would grow the southern-based wrestling promotion to the national level. In 1980, he went on to be elected as the NWA President. He would serve two subsequent terms in 1985 and 1987 too. As Crockett Promotions was not doing well financially and was near bankruptcy, he sold his company to Ted Turner through promoter Jim Barnett by November 1988. It was renamed as World Championship Wrestling (WCW) by Turner and would continue until 2001. Crockett would go on to stay as NWA President until 1991.