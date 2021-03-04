Legendary Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Passes Away Aged 76

Jim Crockett Jr., legendary wrestling promoter and part owner of Jim Crockett Promotions passed away on Wednesday because of organ failure, at the age of 76. The news of his passing was confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Robert Gibson via his Facebook page. “Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many,” says the caption of the post.

Jim Crockett Jr. was reported to be in grave condition this week and was housed in hospice care. The 76-year-old’s failing liver and kidneys were cited to be the cause. According to the report, he had taken himself off dialysis.

The wrestling world mourned his death and everyone came forward to offer their condolences.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76.



WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.https://t.co/yN7ED3aKij — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 4, 2021

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rZN7k9e350 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

R.I.P. Jim Crockett Jr.



Thank you for moving the pro wrestling business forward & expanding its reach. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2021

Jim Crockett Jr. was ambitious, courageous and a force in our sport. I wish we all could’ve enjoyed more of his presence as we all would’ve been better for it. I’m forever inspired by JCP, his tenacity and rebel approach against an adversary with deep pockets. RIP, Mr. Crockett. https://t.co/53Wsy4Ty1c — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 4, 2021

Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear that legendary promoter Jim Crockett Jr has passed away at 76. We thank him for all the years of wonderful memories and send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends & wrestling fans the world over. R.I.P. Mr Crockett. pic.twitter.com/IgzQdeKDsA — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 4, 2021

JJ, Tully and Arn together on a Turner Station on the night Jim Crockett jr. passes away. #RIP https://t.co/VifIflnuI6 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 4, 2021

Jim Crockett Jr. took over his father’s company in 1973 and would grow the southern-based wrestling promotion to the national level. In 1980, he went on to be elected as the NWA President. He would serve two subsequent terms in 1985 and 1987 too. As Crockett Promotions was not doing well financially and was near bankruptcy, he sold his company to Ted Turner through promoter Jim Barnett by November 1988. It was renamed as World Championship Wrestling (WCW) by Turner and would continue until 2001. Crockett would go on to stay as NWA President until 1991.