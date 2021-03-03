Marty Scurll’s New Japan Strong Appearance Scrapped

News broke last week that Marty Scurll had filmed content that would be shown on an upcoming episode of New Japan Strong. As it turns out, NJPW has no plans to air the footage or have Scurll back in the company anytime soon.

The news was first reported by the Super J-Cast podcast and has also been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Per sources, Marty Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong or any other New Japan programs for the foreseeable future. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) March 3, 2021

Scurll is believed to have filmed an angle with NJPW’s Rocky Romero at the promotion’s Los Angeles Dojo. Upon news of this leaking, there was a negative response amongst fans due to accusations against Scurll as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Last week, Scurll filming content for NJPW in Los Angeles was addressed on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Marty Scurll worked the New Japan tapings a couple of weeks ago in California,” said Dave Meltzer.

“I’m not at all surprised at Marty Scurll working for New Japan, that’s just how they do things and in Japan, it’s not going to be an issue. In the United States, it’s going to be an issue to a lot of fans. There are people who want him black-balled for life.”

Scurll is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion with New Japan Pro Wrestling.