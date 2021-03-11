MLW Fusion (3/10): Mil Muertes Attacks Hammerstone

MLW Fusion 3/10 featured Alexander Hammerstone vs LA Park in the main event. ACH also took on Team Filthy’s Kevin Ku and Gino Medina went one-on-one with Gringo Loco. The full show is in the player below:

MLW Fusion 3/10 Quick Results:

Gino Medina defeated El Gringo Loco ACH defeated Kevin Ku MLW National Openweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated LA Park

Here are the key takeaways from the show:

Alliance Building Between Injustice and Calvin Tankman

Calvin Tankman came to the aid of Injustice last week on Fusion. He’s also been calling out heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu. There appears as though an alliance of sorts building between Tankman and Injustice. This week, Reed and Oliver showed their appreciation for Tankman’s help last week and invited him to join with them against Contra Unit or just for a smoking session.

Gino Medina Defeats Gringo Loco

Former member of the Dynasty, Gino Medina, faced off against Chicago’s favorite luchador, Gringo Loco, this week. Medina’s father was a famous luchador in Mexico, El Sanguinario, who was once a member of the Los Gringos Locos faction.

Medina picked up the win after landing what looked like a question-mark kick to the back of Loco’s head.

After the match, Medina called out his former Dynasty stablemate, Richard Holliday. The last time we saw those two together, they couldn’t seem to agree on if Medina left the stable or if Holliday fired him. It was later revealed that Medina and Holliday got into a backstage brawl and were ejected from the building.

MLW World Middleweight Rankings

Last week on Fusion, the league released top-5 rankings for its tag division for the first time. This week, they did the same with its middleweight division.

MLW World Middleweight Champion: Lio Rush

Laredo Kid Daivari (Contra Unit) Myron Reed (Injustice) Bu Ku Dao Brian Pillman Jr.

All of these wrestlers out here who think they can lace my boots are out of their minds. Let the money weight open challenge officially begin. Step right on up! I’ll be waiting https://t.co/ygL7H25aym — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) March 11, 2021

After the rankings were released, Alicia Atout reported that Rush has posted an open contract to the wall in the back. Evidently, Rush feels confident that he can defend his title against anyone. Later in the show, it was revealed that someone had taken the contract but we still don’t know who.

ACH Picks Up Measure Of Revenge Against Team Filthy

ACH sweeps the leg of @kevinxku and caves in his back with a double stomp!#MLWFusion | ? https://t.co/Hx2LCZUv1S pic.twitter.com/GoD4dqVJlf — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2021

Team Filthy is believed to be behind a recent attack on ACH that left him with injured ribs. This week, ACH was able to pick up a measure of revenge on the faction by defeating member Kevin Ku.

ACH received a little help from the Von Erich brothers in this match as well. As ACH was on the outside, Ku’s teammate Dominic Garrini looked to get involved but Ross and Marshall ran out to prevent him from doing so. ACH then dove on top of the pile on the outside before hitting a brainbuster on Ku inside the ring for the win.

The Texas-based wrestlers stood tall in the ring but Tom Lawlor made his way out for a promo. Lawlor had announced earlier in the night that he plans on suing the Von Erichs for what they did to him during his Filthy Island special.

Hammerstone Defends Openweight Title Against LA Park

.@alexhammerstone hits a German suplex and follows up with a decapitating elbow shot on @laparktapia to retain his National Openweight title.#MLWFusion | ? https://t.co/Hx2LCZUv1S pic.twitter.com/DteuwWYz0S — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2021

Alexander Hammerstone had to face all 3 members of Los Parks in this match. It didn’t take long for LA Park to lure the referee out of position and allow his sons to get in some cheap shots on the champion. Hammerstone also had no back-up since Holliday had been ejected from the building after brawling with Gino Medina.

Further interference from Los Parks allowed their father to hit his patented spear on the champion. This normally pins anyone but not Hammer! He kicked out at 2. Park would try another spear but Hammerstone got his foot up, hit a German duplex and then landed an elbow to the back of the head for the win.

Mil Muertes Attacks Alexander Hammerstone

After the match, Mil Muertes came out and attacked Hammerstone. The champion was left laying as Muertes motioned for Salina de la Renta to enter the ring. The “Man of a 1000 deaths” handed Salina the title belt and she held it up to close the show.

Coming Up In MLW

The following matches are booked for upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion.

Next week:

MLW Tag Team Championships

Los Parks (c) vs Injustice

TJP vs Bu Ku Dao

Never Say Never – March 31st, 2021