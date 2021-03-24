Molly Holly On Why She Declined Position At WWE Performance Center

Former women’s champion Molly Holly has been announced as an inductee for the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2021 and she is expected to be inducted during the ceremony on the WrestleMania weekend.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with the Talkin’ Sass podcast where she talked about a number of things and opened up about her career.

During the interview, Holly revealed that she was offered a coaching position at WWE Performance Center but she explained why she declined the job:

“Yes they have [asked me to coach at the Performance Center] and I just don’t want to. It sounds terrible but I’m just — I’m so far removed from that world. I don’t want to be this like grizzled, bitter, jaded trainer who is like, I don’t know.

They need to have trainers who are passionate about pro wrestling, who love the psychology of it because you can meet certain people on the indies or people who used to work for WWE or people who do work for WWE and they just light up when their creative juices are going.”

The future Hall Of Famer said that even though she might have had the skills or experience as a trainer back in the day; she is not in the place where she feels excited about that kind of job now.

Molly Holly is a former 2 times women’s champion and she is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Eric Bischoff and possibly RVD.