New Day Debuts Mortal Kombat-Inspired Gear, Ed Boon Reacts

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon approves of the New Day rocking MK-inspired ring gear.

A new Mortal Kombat movie is set to debut on HBO Max and in theaters next month. New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid homage to the beloved video game franchise with their latest outfits.

Renowned video game producer Ed Boon tweeted a response to Kofi and Woods dressing up as Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

How do I repost this without seeming like a total fanboy because Ed Boon tweeted it…wait…sh!%+… https://t.co/SzgbT9JD28 — ?? KOFNAN the Barbarian ?? (@TrueKofi) March 9, 2021

Xavier Woods Is Really Good At Mortal Kombat

In the spring of 2020, Xavier Woods won a Mortal Kombat tournament to raise money for charity.

Sooo can I get that Kano skin yet @mortalkombat https://t.co/qJ6rmvDi7F — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) April 26, 2020

The topic of video games being played by wrestlers recently came up when The Undertaker had some negative comments about today’s roster playing video games in the locker room.

“In that era of guys too, men were men,” Taker said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “You go into a dressing room today and it’s a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room… half of them had knives and guns in their bags. Sh*t got handled then. Now you walk in and there’s guys playing video games and f**king making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men.”

Woods issued the below comments in response:

“I wouldn’t be the person that I am without the guidance and lessons of a few key people from the previous generation of wrestling. They taught me about the business, to save my money, & that having video games in the locker room is healthier than having [redacted]. Thank you guys”