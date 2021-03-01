New Japan Cup Brackets Revealed, Anniversary Show Lineup

Home Wrestling News NJPW News

The brackets for the New Japan Cup have been revealed.

By Ian Carey

New Japan Pro Wrestling had a big weekend with two Castle Attack events in Osaka and a significant episode of New Japan Strong on Friday night. The promotion has now revealed the brackets for the upcoming New Japan Cup tournament.

The single-elimination tournament this year features 30 wrestlers, 2 of whom will receive a bye to the second round. EVIL won the tournament last year and has been granted a free pass to the second round. Hiroshi Tanahashi won the inaugural tournament in 2005 and has also been granted a first round bye.

The rest of the brackets are as follows:

New Japan Cup 2021 Brackets

March 4th, 2021

  • Satoshi Kojima vs Jeff Cobb
  • Tetsuya Naito vs Great-O-Khan

March 5th, 2021

  • Toru Yano vs Bad Luck Fale
  • Hirooki Goto vs Taichi

March 6th, 2021

  • Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi
  • Tomoaki Honma vs Minoru Suzuki
  • Juice Robinson vs KENTA
March 7th, 2021

  • Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Will Ospreay
  • Gabriel Kidd vs Zack Sabre Jr.

March 9th, 2021

  • Yuji Nagata vs Yota Tsuji
  • Tomohiro Ishii vs SANADA

March 10th, 2021

  • David Finlay vs Chase Owens
  • Yoshi-Hashi vs Yujiro Takahashi
  • Toa Henare vs Jay White

NJPW Anniversary Show Lineup

NJPW also announced the lineup for its upcoming Anniversary show on March 4th from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

  • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
    Heavyweight vs Junior Heavyweight Champion vs Champion Match
    Kota Ibushi (c) vs. El Desperado
  • New Japan Cup 2021 (1st Round)
    Tetsuya Natio vs. The Great-O-Khan
  • New Japan Cup 2021 (1st Round)
    Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, KENTA, Chase Owens, Jay White, and Taiji Ishimori
  • Master Wato, Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma and Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI

