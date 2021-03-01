New Japan Cup Brackets Revealed, Anniversary Show Lineup

New Japan Pro Wrestling had a big weekend with two Castle Attack events in Osaka and a significant episode of New Japan Strong on Friday night. The promotion has now revealed the brackets for the upcoming New Japan Cup tournament.

The single-elimination tournament this year features 30 wrestlers, 2 of whom will receive a bye to the second round. EVIL won the tournament last year and has been granted a free pass to the second round. Hiroshi Tanahashi won the inaugural tournament in 2005 and has also been granted a first round bye.

The rest of the brackets are as follows:

New Japan Cup 2021 Brackets

March 4th, 2021

Satoshi Kojima vs Jeff Cobb

Tetsuya Naito vs Great-O-Khan

March 5th, 2021

Toru Yano vs Bad Luck Fale

Hirooki Goto vs Taichi

March 6th, 2021

Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi

Tomoaki Honma vs Minoru Suzuki

Juice Robinson vs KENTA

March 7th, 2021

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Will Ospreay

Gabriel Kidd vs Zack Sabre Jr.

March 9th, 2021

Yuji Nagata vs Yota Tsuji

Tomohiro Ishii vs SANADA

March 10th, 2021

David Finlay vs Chase Owens

Yoshi-Hashi vs Yujiro Takahashi

Toa Henare vs Jay White

With first round byes for NEVER Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and 2020 winner EVIL, this is your official New Japan Cup bracket!



NJPW Anniversary Show Lineup

NJPW also announced the lineup for its upcoming Anniversary show on March 4th from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.