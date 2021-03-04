NJPW Announces Wrestle Grand Slam Stadium Shows

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced Wrestle Grand Slam featuring two stadium shows taking place in May.

NJPW Grand Slam will take place on May 15th at Yokohama Stadium and May 29th at the Tokyo Dome.

The events have several layers of significance for New Japan. The May 15th show will be the promotion’s first-ever show from Yokohama Stadium. March 29th will be their first show from the Tokyo Dome outside January in 16 years.

NJPW has yet to announce any matches for these special events, but is telling fans to “Stay tuned for details!”