NJPW Reveals Brackets For New Japan Cup USA

The New Japan Cup USA tournament will run throughout April on episodes of New Japan Strong on New Japan World. The final qualifying matches for the tournament have now taken place and NJPW has released the full brackets for the tournament.

New Japan Cup USA 2021 Brackets:

Clark Connors vs. Lio Rush Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson Ren Narita vs. Tom Lawlor Hikuleo vs. Fred Rosser Semi-Final #1: Winner 1 vs Winner 2 Semi-Final #2: Winner 3 vs Winner 4 Finals: Winner 5 vs Winner 6

Qualifying matches took place throughout March for the tournament:

Clark Connors defeated TJP Lio Rush defeated Rocky Romero Brody King defeated Bateman Chris Dickinson defeated Blake Christian Ren Narita defeated Misterioso Tom Lawlor defeated The DKC Hikuleo defeated Jordan Clearwater Fred Rosser defeated JR Kratos

The lineup is now complete!



Who is your pick to win New Japan Cup USA?



Tournament action every Friday through April on @njpwworld!https://t.co/5oZCqMkFs4#njcupusa #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/rRei5AkJGN — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2021

KENTA was the winner of the tournament last year. He defended the briefcase for months before finally facing Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship earlier this year. Moxley won the match. KENTA is not entered into this year’s tournament.

NJPW has also announced recently that beginning on Thursday, old episodes of New Japan Strong will air for free on FITE TV. NJPW is gearing up for April 4th’s Sakura Genesis event. Kota Ibushi will defend his IWGP World Championship against the New Japan Cup Winner Will Ospreay on the show.