NJPW Talents ‘Not Happy’ That Marty Scurll Was Backstage at Strong Tapings

As we reported earlier today, Marty Scrull will not be part of New Japan going forward as originally expected. News broke last week that Marty Scurll had filmed content that would be shown on an upcoming episode of New Japan Strong. As it turns out, NJPW has no plans to air the footage or have Scurll back in the company anytime soon.

The news was first reported by the Super J-Cast podcast and has also been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In an update to the news, Fightful Select have confirmed that talent backstage were not informed of Scurll’s involvement before he turned up to the tapings.

Scurll is believed to have filmed an angle with NJPW’s Rocky Romero at the promotion’s Los Angeles Dojo. Upon news of this leaking, there was a negative response amongst fans due to accusations against Scurll as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Fightful noted that there were several people who worked the tapings that were not happy with the situation. These talents stated that would have been made aware of Scrull’s involvement ahead of time? They would have made it clear to New Japan officials that they didn’t want to work at the tapings.

It was also confirmed by Fightful that “everything at the actual tapings was said to have been fine, and without incident.”