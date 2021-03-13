NWA Announces Several Names To Debut At “Back For The Attack”

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to PPV on March 21st, 2021 with “Back For The Attack.” The show will air on the same day as WWE‘s Fastlane PPV. Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke, Tim Storm, and Kamille have all been previously advertised to take part in the show

The NWA announced several more names for the PPV recently, with some making their debut for the promotion.

The NWA announced that Tyrus (aka Brodus Clay) will make his debut for the promotion at Back For The Attack.

Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters, will also be on the PPV.

Formerly of TNA Wrestling, Crimson will be on the PPV.

Jordan Clearwater will be returning to the promotion.

Slice Boogie will make his NWA debut on the show.

The King of the Concrete Jungle is making his way to the NWA. New York's own @SliceBoogie is making his debut at #BackForTheAttack!

Billy Corgan recently spoke to the associated press about the NWA’s return.

“I feel like we’re finally taking the steps we were hoping to take a year ago. We were never in any financial peril,” Corgan added. “We were totally on a growth pattern. The plan for last year before things kind of hit the skids was to start pivoting. We were in discussions with Live Nation about running live events to help bring in revenue and expand who was watching the product. It was more about growing pains stuff, but we didn’t have any problems internally with the product.”