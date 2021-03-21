The NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view event is in the books and what a show it was.

The event took place on Sunday afternoon at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia and aired on FITE.tv.

In the main event, Nick Aldis successfully retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title over Aron Stevens.

- Advertisement -

Other notable match finishes to this card saw World TV Champion Elijah Burke vs. Thom Latimer with it ending in a draw. Thus, Burke came out on top with the gold while Kamille becomes the new #1 contender for the NWA Women’s Title.

The complete results from the show are below:

NWA Back For The Attack PPV Results

Slice Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane, and Crimson in a four-way.

Tyrus defeated JR Kratos

Pope fought Thom Latimer to a time limit draw to retain the NWA TV Title.

Kamille defeated Thunder Rosa to become No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Championship.

Trevor Murdoch defeated Chris Adonis to retain the NWA National Championship.

Nick Aldis defeated Aron Stevens to retain the NWA Championship.

NWA owner Billy Corgan has confirmed that NWA Powerrr is also returning on March 23rd on FITE TV as the weekly show will air on Thursday at 6:05 pm EST. Fans will also be able to watch Powerrr on FITE through a low-cost subscription bundle.