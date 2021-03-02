NWA Returning To PPV With “Back for the Attack” (3/21)

The NWA will be returning to PPV in less than 3 weeks. It was revealed today that the National Wrestling Alliance will present “Back for the Attack” on PPV March 21st, 2021.

Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke, Tim Storm, and Kamille are all advertised to take part in the show. The show is currently being listed on FITE.TV for a cost of $19.99 USD.

Recently, many NWA fans became concerned when episodes of “NWA Powerrr” were removed from the promotion’s YouTube channel. It was later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, that the promotion will conduct TV tapings from March 21st to 24th. Evidently, that first night will be a PPV event.

“So, this is the situation with the NWA. I don’t know why they pulled all their videos from YouTube but they are going to be taping March 21st to 24th and I was told it will come out in the next couple of days why they did it and it will be a positive,” said Dave Meltzer.

The las set of NWA tapings took place in January of 2020 before the pandemic shut down businesses in the United States. NWA titles were part of the UWN shows at Thunder Studios last fall, but those were ultimately put on hiatus due to increased COVID-19 restrictions as well.