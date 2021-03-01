NWA To Resume TV Tapings This Month (Report)

Fans of the National Wrestling Alliance will be pleased to know that the company plans on resuming television tapings later this month. This comes on the heels of the promotion mysteriously removing all of its content from YouTube. What’s next for the NWA was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“So, this is the situation with the NWA. I don’t know why they pulled all their videos from YouTube but they are going to be taping March 21st to 24th and I was told it will come out in the next couple of days why they did it and it will be a positive,” said Dave Meltzer.

The NWA is expecting to make a public announcement in the next few days.

The last set of TV tapings the company held was in January of 2020. Upon the onset of the pandemic, the promotion was forced to cancel its planned Crockett Cup 2020 PPV event that spring. The NWA was loosely affiliated with the UWN shows at Thunder Studios last fall, however. Those shows were shut down in December.

NWA Mourns Loss of “The Question Mark” Joseph Hudson (aka Jocephus)

Unfortunately, it is a sad time for the NWA. Last week, Joseph Hudson (The Question Mark, Jocephus) passed away suddenly. The NWA’s wrestlers, staff, and fans have been paying tribute to the Mongrovian Karate expert online.