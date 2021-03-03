NXT Preview: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler In Action



WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida tonight for an all new episode of NXT.

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast of NXT on the USA Network:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler return to NXT. They will put the belts on the line against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match.

Johnny Gargano is taking The Way to a therapy session.

Plus, we’ll see the fallout of Adam Cole turning on Roderick Strong and effectively ending the Undisputed Era faction.

- Advertisement -

Join us here later tonight for our weekly NXT Results and Takeaways feature.

One of the top headlines of the week is the news of NXT leaving Wednesday nights very soon. Check out the article below for more on this developing story: