Backstage News On The Original Plans For NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

General Manager William Regal introduced the NXT women’s tag team championships during this week’s episode of the show and he also crowned the inaugural champions. However, reports from the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live reveal that the original plans for the introduction of the title were different and it explains why the company had to change them.

According to the report, the original plan was to present the winners of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with the newly made titles. Though the company rushed the women’s tournament and it took place alongside the men’s version of the competition, which was not the initial plan.

The problem with this decision was that the title belts were not ready in time to be presented to the winners of the tournament Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez during the Takeover: Vengeance Day event in February. Kai and Gonzalez were then promised a shot at the women’s tag team titles held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler instead and the match took place at last week’s episode of NXT.

The officials then came up with the idea for the screwjob finish after receiving the belts before last week’s episode which saw Jax and Baszler retaining the titles. This set up the big reveal at this week’s episode of the Black and Yellow brand where William Regal presented Kai and Gonzalez with the championships.