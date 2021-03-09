Rikishi Comments On Training Bow Wow To Wrestle

Rapper Bow Wow recently revealed that he is planning to train as a pro-wrestler with Rikishi. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rikishi spoke about Bow Wow coming to train with him and how he will be treated as a student.

“We have been talking and I’m very happy, let me tell you the story about how I met this kid,” Rikishi said about Bow Wow. “So back in the day, I was actually coming onto a flight in Atlanta and as I was making my way to my seat in first class, there Bow Wow was. I think he was about 9 or 10 years old at the time, but he was already making hit records, and we just kind of kicked off.”

“Me, I was on my way to work and I knew who he was. My father figure kind of kicked in saying I’m very proud of you and continue the hard work, make sure you do good in school and that kind of stuff. Twenty-something years later, I see this tweet come up and I just put a message out to him. I just felt like I knew this kid for a long time and again my passion for the business and for those coming in, I just felt obligated to teach him the right way.”

How Will Bow Wow Be Treated As A Student?

Rikishi also commented on if Bow Wow will receive any special treatment.

“He’s actually based out there in Atlanta but he will be coming down here (to Southern California) sometime this month to get it going. But I’m going to train him like I train all my students. We know his celebrity status, but in order for him to really understand the industry correctly, we got to put that all aside,” Rikishi said.

“If Bow Wow can come into our industry and put asses in seats at WrestleMania, then why not? And everybody should motivate him or help him because him coming in, or anybody coming in from hip hop or the movie industry into our industry, obviously they’re green and they need to be smartened up. So there is no time for jealousy or those who just hate on the poor guy who is just trying to come in to live his dream.”

The full video can be viewed in the player below: