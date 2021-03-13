Scoops On Screen – AEW ‘Fixes’ Dud Explosion from Revolution

All Elite Wrestling was in a tough spot when the mega-hyped Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match ended with technical difficulties. SEScoops correspondent Jake Jeremy argues on YouTube that #AEW? made the best of a bad situation on this week’s #AEWDynamite? with their followup angle.

Check out our opinion editorial video below and let us know how you felt about the way that AEW reacted to the AEW Revolution ending botch on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the botched explosion during the media scrum post-AEW Revolution.

“Honestly, I’m glad neither guy came out with a serious injury because it was a really scary match and they both really put their health at risk for a huge PPV main event,” Khan said. “I think it was awesome, it was a great spectacle and I think we’re all lucky that the bomb going off in the end didn’t really hurt anybody, that Kenny’s big masterplan, that he built a dud [explosion].”

“The basic explanation is that Kenny’s ring set to explode, his plan as a heel who built this thing with a hammer and nails as we saw, that the final bomb just didn’t go off,” Khan concluded.

