Scorpio Sky Wins Ladder Match, Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut At Revolution

All Elite Wrestling held its Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match, which had a mystery entrant that turned out to be Ethan Page.

It happened at Sunday’s (March 7, 2021) AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Other competitors in the contest included Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, and Max Caster.

It had the stipulation of the winner receiving an AEW TNT Championship match on the March 10 episode of AEW Dynamite against Darby Allin. The match featured Penta hitting the Candian Destroyer to Cody on the ladder wedged between the apron and barricade. Cody was taken to the backstage area. Rhodes later came back out and attacked Page. There was a big bump by Sky through a ladder. The finish saw Sky shoved Cody off the ladder and got the ring.

.OfficialEGO is your mystery participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/ZhJ1BvuTyo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

This is still anyone's game! Who will be the Face of the Revolution and go on to challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship?

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/GL1wOXWg3Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan stated during this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast that the title match would happen, but if Allin couldn’t make the defense then he would be stripped of the title.

On this same pay-per-view event, Allin teamed up with Sting against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

There had been some speculation as to who this mystery entrant would be. In fact, there was some confusion between this and the Hall of Fame-worthy talent signing promised by Paul Wight. Khan later clarified as the two were separate from each other.