Several Matches Booked For WWE WrestleMania 37

Several new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 37 event.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins were made official.

Crews vs. Big E is a rematch from the Fastlane pay-per-view event, which saw Big E go over to retain the title. Owens vs. Zayn, a long-standing rivalry, was made official during a Kevin Owens Show segment. Finally, Rollins defeated Nakamura again in a singles match, another rematch from Fastlane. After the match, Rollins attacked Nakamura until Cesaro made the save.

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock.

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins