Shane Helms On Backstage Environment During The Final WCW Nitro

Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms was part of the WCW roster in its final years and the high flying star was backstage for the final episode of the company’s flagship show Nitro on March 26, 2001.

During his recent talk with SmackDown Exclusive, the former WCW star discussed the folding of the company on its 20th anniversary.

Helms opened up about the time before it was revealed that WWE had bought their rivals. He mentioned how the WCW higher-ups were keeping things close to the vest and they had heard many rumors:

“Leading up to that we had heard different rumors, some of that was WCW trying to keep things close to the vest. Some of it was WCW just trying to keep morale up. They wanted us to not know the situation that we were in, and I get that, but we heard so many rumors that I didn’t know what to believe. Nobody did, no matter what they say.”

Hurricane also talked about the moment when they finally realized that they had lost the Monday Night Wars and it was when Shane McMahon walked into their talent meeting:

“There was a talent meeting earlier in the day, Shane McMahon walked in the room, and you could’ve heard the proverbial pin drop in there. That was the paradigm shift in the business. The war was over. My team had lost. There were a lot of mixed emotions.”

Shane Helms ended up joining WWE after the folding of WCW and he stayed with the company until 2010. He made an appearance at All In but Helms has since returned to WWE and currently works as a backstage producer.