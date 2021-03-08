Sting Wins His First Match Since 2015 At AEW Revolution

Sting worked his first match since 2015 when he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The match was obviously cinematic and there was a ring set up in an abandoned warehouse. They shot it in different camera angles. Sting was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Will Hobbs and Hook came out to attack Allin. Sting was hit with a board and tossed into some walls as well as getting speared. Allin was sent through a glass window setting up against a wall. Allin dove off the second floor and crashed onto Cage. The finish saw Sting hitting the Scorpion Death Drop to Starks for the win.

Which team SURVIVES this street fight?!

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/xg5IV9t46L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

AEW set up this contest back in January when Taz issued the challenge to Sting and Allin. Sting’s previous match came in the way of a loss to then-WWE World Champion Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2015. He took a buckle bomb and suffered a neck injury. Soon afterward he learned he had spinal stenosis.

Originally, the belief was that this would be a cinematic match due to Sting’s physical condition, which was the case. The WWE Hall of Famer made his surprise AEW debut at December’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite on TNT. He teased feuding with Cody Rhodes, but went into the direction that AEW presented after Team Taz’s attacks on Allin.

