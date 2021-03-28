Former Knockouts Champion Reportedly Returning To Impact Wrestling

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Taylor Wilde will finally be making her return to the company soon according to reports from Fightful Select.

According to the report, this comeback has been planned for well over a year and the female star was originally slated to return ahead of the pandemic last year.

However, coronavirus halted these plans and Wilde could not make a comeback due to the travel restrictions that were put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Taylor Wilde is a former WWE star who was signed by the company in 2006 but she couldn’t get past the development territories. She was released by the company without a main roster appearance in 2007.

She joined the promotion then known as TNA in 2008. She went on to win the Knockouts Championship by defeating Awesome Kong during the July 10 episode of Impact Wrestling in her debut year.

Wilde went on to have a long run with the company. She also became the inaugural Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Sarita in 2009. She later had another run with the tile while teaming up with Hamada.

The former champion was said to be backstage for the latest Impact tapings though it’s unknown if she filmed any material and the exact date for her return is not known yet.