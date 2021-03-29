Tickets Now On Sale For AEW: The House Always Wins (Full Card)

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold the first ever non-televised ‘house show’ in company history. AEW: The House Always Wins takes place Friday, April 9th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The event coincides with WrestleMania weekend.

All of AEW‘s top champions will be in action on this card, including AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, TNT Champion Darby Allin, World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

Tickets for AEW The House Always Wins are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Here is the lineup:

AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

TNT Champion Darby Allin will face the winner of a 12-man Battle Royal. Participants include Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10 and Colt Cabana.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti & Red Velvet vs. Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Allie

The Pinnacle (With Wardlow) vs. Jurassic Express & Dante Martin

Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi

Plus, Orange Cassidy and Jade Cargill will be in action.