Tony Khan Reacts To Death Match Explosion At AEW Revolution

There are some similarities, and some differences, between the finish of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega‘s match at AEW Revolution and when Atsushi Onita faced Terry Funk in FMW in 1993. At the end of the match in 1993, Onita covered an unconscious and helpless Funk to shield him from the massive explosion. At the end of the match at AEW Revolution, Eddie Kingston covered a helpless Moxley to shield him from a rather lackluster pyrotechnics display.

Tony Khan addressed the botched explosion during the post-event media scrum.

“Honestly, I’m glad neither guy came out with a serious injury because it was a really scary match and they both really put their health at risk for a huge PPV main event,” Khan said. “I think it was awesome, it was a great spectacle and I think we’re all lucky that the bomb going off in the end didn’t really hurt anybody, that Kenny’s big masterplan, that he built a dud.”

Barbed Wire Death Match Explosion

Tony Khan then continued to push the idea that in storyline, Kenny Omega built a faulty explosion.

“Who would have thought when he drew up the big plan with crayons that maybe the bomb might fail to take both guys out?” Khan continued. “I thought that for the battle, it really delivered excellent action. Both guys came out okay, which is great because on paper it looked like the kind of match where somebody could get hurt.”

In a later question, Khan continued to address how AEW will handle the dud in storyline. He noted Jon Moxley’s post-event promo talking about Omega’s bomb-making skills being poor.

“The basic explanation is that Kenny’s ring set to explode, his plan as a heel who built this thing with a hammer and nails as we saw, that the final bomb just didn’t go off,” Khan concluded.