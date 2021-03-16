Top Matches Set For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

New matches have been announced for the WWE Fastlane PPV.

On Monday night, the company confirmed that Drew McIntyre would face Sheamus in a singles match at this show. Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman has also been booked.

McIntyre and Sheamus have been at odds since dating back to early February. It was originally reported WWE had plans for them to work a Last Man Standing Match at this show with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for the WWE Title and face Bobby Lashley for it at WrestleMania 37. However, WWE had other plans as they announced at the top of the Raw broadcast that McIntyre vs. Lashley would take place at Mania.

After a weird promo segment last week, WWE followed it up with them wrestling on Raw that ended with McMahon hitting an elbow drop off the top rope to send Strowman through a table. He then poured slim on Strowman to end the segment.

WWE presents the Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida that will air on the WWE Network and Peacock.