Updated Lineup For NWA’s Back For The Attack

The National Wrestling Alliance returns on Sunday with the “Back for the Attack” PPV available on FITE. The promotion added a few matches to the show recently.

Yesterday, the NWA announced that Thunder Rosa will face Kamille on the PPV. The winner of that match will earn an NWA Women’s Championship match against Serena Deeb, who is currently out with a knee injury.

The NWA also recently announced that The Pope (FKA Elijah Burke) will defend the NWA Television title against Thomas Latimer on the show.

A Jordan Clearwater vs Jax Dan vs Slice Boogie vs Crimson fatal 4-way match has also been booked.

The NWA previously announced that Aron Stevens will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the card. Stevens is the former tag partner to “The Question Mark” Joseph Hudson, who passed away last month. Stevens put out a statement that he will be wrestling as his true self on the show and not portraying a character.

Following the PPV this weekend, the NWA will be filming content for future episodes of Powerrr. The last set of official NWA tapings took place in January of 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, the NWA was forced to cancel the planned 2020 Crockett Cup.