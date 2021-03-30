Updated WrestleMania 37 Card: Steel Cage Stipulation, Title Match

WWE has announced a few new things for WrestleMania 37.
On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE confirmed that United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus will take place at this show. Also, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon will now take place inside of a Steel Cage structure.
WWE has yet to announce which nights these bouts will take place on. Strowman defeated Jaxson Ryker with Elias and McMahon at ringside on Raw. After the match, Strowman announced the stipulation. On this same show, Sheamus beat Riddle in a non-title match. After the match, Riddle attacked Sheamus to get payback.
WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock.
Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card
Night 1
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Night 2
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Match Date TBA
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match
- WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus