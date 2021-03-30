Updated WrestleMania 37 Card: Steel Cage Stipulation, Title Match

WWE has announced a few new things for WrestleMania 37.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE confirmed that United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus will take place at this show. Also, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon will now take place inside of a Steel Cage structure.

WWE has yet to announce which nights these bouts will take place on. Strowman defeated Jaxson Ryker with Elias and McMahon at ringside on Raw. After the match, Strowman announced the stipulation. On this same show, Sheamus beat Riddle in a non-title match. After the match, Riddle attacked Sheamus to get payback.

- Advertisement -

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock.

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews