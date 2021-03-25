Victoria On Which 2021 Class Hall Of Famer Gave Her The Widow’s Peak Finishing Move

Former two times women’s champion Victoria recently appeared on The Bump in celebration of Women’s History Month where she talked about things such as her return to the company during Royal Rumble and more.

The female star had memorable feuds with Molly Holly during her time with the company and on the episode; she talked about her arch-rival going into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year.

During the talk, Victoria revealed that it was actually Holly who gave her the Widow’s Peak finishing move after she saw it at an indie wrestling show:

- Advertisement -

“I love Molly Holly, you know, I’m so proud of her. She’s the one that gave me my finishing move, the Widow’s Peak.

She saw it at an indie show and said, ‘Victoria, I have a finisher for you.’ That move made Victoria. She is just a giving person, and she’s one of those girls that’s too nice for the business. She’s not selfish; she is super giving. And I love her.”

The former champion also talked about her hair vs. title match with the future Hall Of Famer during WrestleMania 20 and confirmed that Molly Holly chose the former Impact star to be her opponent for the bout.

Apart from this, Victoria talked about things such as her WrestleMania 19 match against Trish Stratus and Jazz, her cage match with Lita and more.