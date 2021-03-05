Women’s Tag Title Match Signed For WWE Fastlane (3/21)

WWE has announced the first match for Fastlane, the final pay-per-view on the road to WrestleMania 37.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair are getting another shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships. The WrestleMania opponents will team up against Jax and Shayna Bazsler in a rematch from Elimination Chamber.

Fastlane takes place Sunday, March 21st. The event is less than three weeks away, so expect WWE to announce more matches very soon.

This will be the first WWE pay-per-view available on the Peacock streaming network. The show will also be available on the WWE Network, as WWE makes the transition to Peacock.