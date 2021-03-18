Women’s Wrestling Focus (Ep. 1) – Scoops on Screen

Welcome to Women’s Wrestling Focus, the show talking all thing’s women’s wrestling! Hosted by: Ella Jay of A Wrestling Gal Podcast.

From WWE & AEW to the independent circuit and all around the world, Women’s Wrestling Focus (WWF) looks to explore and showcase the past, present, and future of women’s wrestling! This first edition discusses the predictions and potentials at stake for the WWE women at WrestleMania 37.

Check out the very first episode of Women’s Wrestling Focus with Ella Jay below:

- Advertisement -

Asuka Returns To In-Ring Action On WWE Raw

Here’s the current Women’s matches that are likely for WrestleMania 37 on April 10/11:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair (CONFIRMED)

– Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair (CONFIRMED) WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match – Asuka (c) vs Charlotte Flair (LIKELY)

– Asuka (c) vs Charlotte Flair (LIKELY) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs ?

As you can see there’s not currently much in the way of Women’s representation as we head to WrestleMania. Hopefully the card will have more bouts confirmed after this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event from the ThunderDome.

What would you like to see us produce for video content on YouTube going forward? Let us know in the comments