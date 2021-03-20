WWE 205 Live Wrestler To Undergo Surgery

WWE NXT/205 Live wrestler Curt Stallion is currently on the shelf with a wrist injury. As a result, he will need to undergo surgery.

He took to his Facebook account to announce that while training last week, he fractured his left wrist. On Thursday, he found out he will undergo his first surgery to put plates and screws in next Wednesday. He wrote the following:

“I’ve never had a ‘comeback’ before because I never left. Against the better judgement of those much wiser than myself, I’ve yet to miss a booking in my entire career because of an injury. That is until now. Last week whilst training, I fractured virtually every bone in my left wrist. With that said, I found out yesterday I will be having my first ever surgery to put in plates and screws this following Wednesday.

“I wasn’t going to say anything about this, but the information belongs to y’all just as much as it does to me. Thanks for the continued support. The best is yet to come, I promise. #TheLoneStar”

He has worked some NXT shows but usually works WWE 205 Live. It’s common for new or unused NXT stars to work the cruiserweight show.

He most notably lost to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a title match on the February 3rd edition of NXT. He last worked a match on the March 12th episode of 205 Live when he and Mansoor defeated The Bollywood Boyz.