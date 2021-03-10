Molly Holly Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2021

Two classes will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the week leading up to WrestleMania 37.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 6th. WWE will induct the Class of 2020 and a new Class of 2021 honorees. Last year’s event was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Peacock. Viewers outside the United States can watch on the WWE Network.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees include:

Batista

The nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman

The Bella Twins

JBL

British Bulldog

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

Molly Holly Joining WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has announced Molly Holly as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. They broke the story on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. Molly Holly was on the show and reunited with her old superhero pal, Hurricane Helms.

In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

Molly Holly first broke into wrestling in late-era WCW during the late 90s. She was often apart of Macho Man’s entourage as “Miss Madness”. Holly would sign with WWE in 2000 and is a former 2x Women’s Champion.

Additional members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Beth Phoenix commented on Molly Holly’s induction. Triple H tweeted, “Many people say WWE Superstars are real-life superheroes and in this case … she truly is! A women’s champion, an inspiration to our current roster, and simply a wonderful person. Congratulations to #MollyHolly on being the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021!!”

