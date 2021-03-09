WWE Announces WrestleMania 37 Tickets, Prices & On-Sale Date

After much speculation, WWE has released ticket information for WrestleMania 37. The event takes place on April 10th and April 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There will be a limited amount of tickets that will go on-sale on Tuesday, March 16th at 10 am ET with tickets ranging from $35-$2,500 U.S. As of this writing, it wasn’t mentioned what capacity will be limited to at the stadium, but they will be coordinating with local partners and government officials

This marks the second year in a row where it is separated over two nights. Obviously, last year’s show didn’t have fans and was held at the WWE Performance Center early in the pandemic.

WWE’s Official Announcement

- Advertisement -

STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by SNICKERS, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.

WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.

Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair has been announced for the show thus far.