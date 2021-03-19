WWE Fastlane Betting Odds

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (March 21, 2021) from St. Petersburg, Florida at the Tropicana Field is close to being finalized as only six matches have been announced with WWE expected to announce a pre-show contest and perhaps more matches on SmackDown.

The only title change expected is the Intercontinental Championship, which would see Apollo Crews be crowned champion. Roman Reigns is a major favorite to retain the Universal Title over Daniel Bryan while Alexa Bliss is actually the big favorite to beat Randy Orton in a match.

There’s been speculation The Fiend could return at this show to interfere in the bout, which could be why the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion is favored.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline: