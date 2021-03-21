WWE Fastlane Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, March 21, 2021) WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field that will air on the WWE Network and Peacock but it will most likely be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman is rumored to be off the show as WWE.com stopped promoting it earlier this week after WWE made it official on Monday’s episode of Raw. Perhaps, WWE is holding off on this match until WrestleMania 37 next month.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Fastlane Card