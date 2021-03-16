WWE RAW Results (3/15): New Champions Crowned, WWE Title Match Set For WrestleMania

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. It was the final episode of RAW before WWE Fastlane this Sunday night. Hurt Business defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against New Day during tonight’s episode. In addition to the takeaways below, Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton to a match at Fastlane and he later accepted.

RAW Results (3/15)

Drew McIntyre def. The Miz Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose def. Naomi & Lana New Day def. Hurt Business to become new RAW Tag Team Champions Damian Priest def. Jaxson Ryker Asuka def. Shayna Baszler Riddle def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship Lashley def. Sheamus

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

McIntyre Will Face Lashley At WrestleMania

It was announced at the beginning of the show that Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley then made his way to the ring with MVP.

MVP said that they have entered the All Mighty Era and Lashley boasted about proving the doubters wrong. Lashley vowed to destroy McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania before The Miz & John Morrison interrupted. The Miz claimed that they were just out here to congratulate Lashley but said that their rivalry was just getting started.

The Miz added that it is 3:16 week and did a Stone Cold impression while suggesting that Lashley face him at WrestleMania. Miz said he didn’t want to diminish any of Lashley’s accomplishments but had to defend the title twice in one night while suffering from cramps.

Drew McIntyre joined the party and walked right by The Miz and got into the ring with the WWE Champion. McIntyre noted that they have had similar paths with so many years traveling the roads and paying dues while opportunities kept passing them by. McIntyre added that they both weren’t in WWE and had to scratch and claw their way back.

McIntyre noted that he beat 30 other men to win the Royal Rumble and beat Brock Lesnar in five minutes to win the title. Drew joked that all Lashley did was make a deal with The Miz. McIntyre wondered why MVP was even here as Lashley can speak for himself. The Miz and Morrison hopped on the apron and Drew claimed that he forgot Miz was standing there. McIntyre told Miz that he is going to turn his back and finish the conversation with Lashley.

Drew added that if Miz tries to fight him tonight, he is going to injure him. McIntyre added that he will end the All Mighty Era at WrestleMania and get back the WWE Championship. Lashley then attacked McIntyre and Miz joined in on the beat down. Lashley left the ring and Sheamus jumped him on the entrance ramp as RAW went to a commercial break.

Sheamus was interviewed backstage and said he attacked Lashley because he wants to face McIntyre at 100% at Fastlane. Sheamus challenged Lashley to a match tonight as well.

Drew McIntyre Sent A Message To Bobby Lashley

McIntyre faced The Miz in the first match of the night. The Miz unloaded some punches but McIntyre quickly battled back. Drew bounced The Miz’s face off the turnbuckle and beat him down in the corner of the ring.

Drew launched Miz across the ring and then leveled him with a headbutt. John Morrison distracted McIntyre by throwing his sunglasses at him. McIntyre stomped on the sunglasses but Miz capitalized on the distraction with some punches.

McIntyre shrugged them off and connected with a Clothesline. Drew followed it up with a Reverse Alabama Slam and set up for the Claymore but Morrison dragged Miz out of the ring. The referee then kicked Morrison out from ringside as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, The Miz booted McIntyre in the knee and planted him with a DDT for a near fall. Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale but McIntyre countered into an Arm Drag and followed it up with a massive Clothesline. McIntyre once again hurled Miz across the ring and then hit a Neckbreaker.

McIntyre sent Miz out of the ring and drove him into the barricade. McIntyre slammed Miz into the ring apron and then onto the barricade again. Drew broke the referee’s count but quickly returned out of the ring and bashed Miz’s face off the steel steps several times.

Back in the ring, McIntyre connected with the Future Shock DDT and then the Claymore for the pinfall victory. After the match, McIntyre pointed at the WrestleMania sign before applying the Hurt Lock (Full Nelson) to The Miz in an effort to send a message to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Braun Strowman Challenged Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman marched down to the ring tonight. Shane stopped on the entrance ramp and Strowman stated that his whole life he has been bullied by guys like McMahon. Shane stated that he finds Braun’s comments disgusting and he would never make fun of another human being. Strowman flipped out and challenged Shane to a match tonight. Shane McMahon said now he knows Braun Strowman is stupid and that it will be “Brain versus Braun” tonight.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Picked Up A Win

Naomi & Lana squared off against Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke tonight. Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax joined commentary for the match. Shayna and Nia will defend the titles against SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

Mandy Rose connected with a Fallaway Slam and then sent Naomi to the corner. Dana tagged in and hit Naomi with a Splash. Rose tagged back in and connected with a knee to the face for a near fall. Naomi escaped and tagged in Lana.

Lana hit a series of kicks before planted Mandy Rose with a Bulldog. Lana then planted Mandy Rose with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Dana Brooke broke it up. Mandy and Dana slammed Naomi to the canvas. Mandy then planted Lana with a Suplex before RAW Women’s Champion Asuka‘s music hit.

Asuka made her way down the entrance ramp and Shayna sprinted after her. Asuka booted Baszler in the face and unloaded some punches before Adam Pearce and some WWE officials broke it up. Mandy Rose rolled up Lana for a two count and Dana Brooke tagged back in. Lana hit Mandy with a Facebuster but Dana Brooke caught Lana with a Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory.

Styles & Omos Will Face New Day At WrestleMania

Hurt Business defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against New Day to begin the 2nd hour of this week’s show. Alexander and Woods started off the action. Woods applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Cedric reversed into an Arm Bar. Woods rolled up Alexander for a near fall and then connected with an Arm Drag.

Kingston tagged in and Cedric caught him with a boot to the face. Shelton Benjamin tagged in and planted Kingston with a Spinebuster for a near fall. Hurt Business dominated the next few minutes and kept Kingston isolated in the corner. Benjamin hopped out of the ring and sent Woods shoulder first into the steel steps and then tagged in Alexander.

Alexander perched Kofi up on the top turnbuckle and traded punches with him. Kofi got the better of the exchange and delivered a Dropkick off the top rope. Woods tagged in and knocked Hurt Business to the outside. New Day then tried to leap onto them but Hurt Business was ready and laid them out as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Cedric and Xavier were trading Clotheslines in the ring. Alexander connected with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Woods was able to kick out at the last moment. Kingston and Shelton tagged in and Benjamin hit an Enziguri for a near fall.

Kingston responded with a Hurricanrana and then a Double Stomp for a two count. Kofi followed it up with SOS for another near fall. Kingston made his way to the top but Benjamin caught him with a slam for a two count. Woods knocked Cedric out of the ring and hit him with a Tornado DDT on the floor. Kofi hit Trouble in Paradise on Shelton and tagged in Woods. Kofi hit Cedric with a Suicide Dive as Woods connected with an Elbow Drop. New Day then hit Daybreak on Shelton Benjamin for the pinfall victory. New Day are the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

After the match, AJ Styles and Omos came to the ring. Styles said that they currently do not have anything planned for WrestleMania. Omos stated that they should be RAW Tag Team Champions and AJ announced that they are a tag team now. Styles told Omos that it is his time to shine and they challenged New Day to a title match at WrestleMania. Kingston asked AJ if they were even registered as a tag team and then New Day accepted the match.

The Miz Attacked Bad Bunny

Damian Priest battled Jaxson Ryker tonight on RAW. Bad Bunny and Elias were ringside for the match. Ryker went right after Damian but Priest connected with Broken Arrow. Priest followed it up with Hit the Lights for the pinfall victory. After the match, Elias attacked Damian from behind. Elias brought his guitar into the ring but Bad Bunny ripped it away. Elias tried to slam Bad Bunny but he escaped and punched him in the face. Damian then planted Elias with the Hit the Lights. John Morrison came down the entrance ramp for a distraction and Miz hit Bad Bunny from behind with the guitar but it didn’t break.

Shane McMahon Humiliated Braun Strowman

Shane McMahon was set to face Braun Strowman tonight. Before the match, Shane rolled out of the ring and grabbed a microphone. Shane walked everyone through his warm up routine as Braun shouted at him to get into the ring. McMahon did some hopscotch and said it could help Strowman learned to count.

Strowman chased after Shane and caught him outside the ring. Braun launched Shane into the barricade and followed it up with a massive kick to the midsection. Strowman went for a shoulder tackle but Shane hit him with a camera to the face. Shane cleared off the announce table before cracking Strowman over the head with the camera again.

McMahon climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered an Elbow Drop. Shane then taunted Strowman and poured green slime all over him. Shane called Braun stupid before pouring another bucket of slime on him. McMahon shouted at Braun to never challenge him again. It was then announced that Shane will face Strowman at Fastlane.

Asuka Got Revenge On Shayna Baszler

Asuka battled Shayna Baszler to begin the final hour of this week’s RAW. Shayna put Asuka on the shelf a few weeks back by booting a couple of her teeth out. Baszler said she enjoyed it and wanted to do it again tonight. Asuka dominated early and booted Nia Jax out of the ring. The match officially started and Asuka hit Shayna with a Hip Attack. Asuka delivered a Hip Attack to Nia Jax as well. Shayna caught Asuka with a knee to the face and the RAW Women’s Champion grabbed her mouth.

Baszler unloaded some punches to the face but Asuka broke free and applied an Armbar. Asuka broke the hold to hit Nia Jax with a Dropkick as she tried to get into the ring. Shayna went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Asuka countered into a cover for the win.

After the match, Baszler tried to attack Asuka but it backfired. Asuka hit a German Suplex and booted Shayna in the face several times. Asuka then bashed Shayna’s face into the turnbuckle and then exposed the metal ring beneath it. Asuka took out Shaya’s mouthpiece and put Baszler’s teeth around the exposed metal. The referee hopped in the way and Shayna escaped.

Riddle Retained The US Title

Riddle defended the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali tonight on RAW. RETRIBUTION was ringside for the match. Riddle controlled the action early and booted Mustafa out of the ring. Riddle followed Ali out there but Mustafa slammed him onto the announce table.

Back in the ring, Ali hit Riddle with a kick to the midsection and then both superstars battled on the ring apron. Ali slammed Riddle to the floor outside the ring with a Neckbreaker as RAW went to a commerical break.

When RAW returned, Ali hit another Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Riddle was able to kick out at two. Ali applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Riddle broke free. Riddle booted Mustafa in the chest and followed it up with some jabs. Riddle connected with a Pele Kick and a forearm to the face.

Riddle connected with a Suplex and then a Broton for a near fall. Riddle went for the Final Flash but Ali dodged it. Ali rolled up Riddle but T-Bar had the referee distracted. Riddle then planted Mustafa with the Bro Derek for the pinfall victory. Riddle is still the United States Champion.

Lashley def. Sheamus

Drew McIntyre came down to the ring again and said it caught his attention that MVP made some guarantees tonight. McIntyre guaranteed that he and Sheamus will bring a level of physicality that hasn’t been seen before. McIntyre added that he will be ringside for the match between Lashley and Sheamus.

Lashley and Sheamus took turns beating each other down in the corner of the ring to start off the match. Lashley leapfrogged Sheamus and leveled him with a Clothesline in a ridiculous sequence. Sheamus hit Lashley with a chop block and unloaded some strikes to the midsection.

Lashley planted Sheamus with a Suplex and stared at McIntyre who was seated on the entrance ramp. Bobby brought Sheamus over to McIntyre and lifted him up in a Fireman’s Carry. Sheamus escaped but Lashley sent him into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Sheamus punched Lashley in the face and went for 10 Beats of the Bodhran but Lashley blocked it. Lashley then planted Sheamus with a Suplex on the floor and stared at McIntyre again as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lashley was still in control as the action had returned to the ring. Lashley immediately sent Sheamus back out of the ring and slammed him into the barricade. Lashley went for a Spear but Sheamus got out of the way and the WWE Champion crashed into the ring post.

Sheamus connected with a Flying Clotheslines off the top rope for a two count. Sheamus hit the 10 Beats of the Bodhran and followed it up with the Irish Curse Backbreaker but Lashley kicked out at one. Sheamus hit another Irish Curse Backbreaker and Lashley kicked out at one again.

Sheamus applied the Cloverleaf submission but Lashley broke free. Lashley connected with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Sheamus was able to kick out at two. Lashley connected with a Superplex and went for a Spear but the Celtic Warrior countered with a knee to the face. Sheamus followed it up with White Noise and went for the cover but Lashley was able to kick out at two. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but Lashley countered with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock to Sheamus. McIntyre got into the ring and leveled Lashley with a Claymore to close the show.