WWE Re-Hires John Laurinaitis To Lead Talent Relations Department

John Laurinaitis is bringing “People Power” back to the WWE Talent Relations office. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE has recently hired him back in a role similar to the one he performed in WWE from 2004 to 2012.

Laurinaitis was originally hired by WWE in 2001 as a road agent. Prior to that, he had been working as an executive with WCW, briefly replacing Vince Russo as head booker in the late stages of the company.

It will be Laurinaitis’ first time back with the company in a full-time role since 2012. His official title will be General Manager, Talent.

WWE is splitting the talent relations department into two separate divisions. Laurinaitis will head the talent management division, while ‘talent branding’ will focus on booking WWE Superstars for appearances in television, movies and other engagements.

Laurinaitis replaced Jim Ross as the Head of Talent Relations in 2004. He would become an on-screen character from 2011-12. His most notable role was as the heel authority figure in a feud against CM Punk. Following his on-screen firing in 2012, Laurinaitis stepped down from his backstage role in the company as well.

Laurinaitis had a 14-year in-ring career from 1986-2000. His most notable run came in All Japan Pro Wrestling from 1988-2000. He won multiple tag-team titles in the promotion with Kenta Kobashi and “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

In 2015, Laurinaitis married Kathy Colace, mother of the Bella Twins.