WWE Reportedly Wants 45,000 Attendance At WrestleMania 37

WWE is looking to have 45,000 live fans in attendance each night at the Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37. Tickets for the event go for sale at on March 16 at Ticketmaster, but it wasn’t mentioned what capacity the stadium will be limited to. The company only said that they are “coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols.” It was initially reported that WrestleMania is expected to have 25,000 fans in attendance each night, giving WWE 50,000 attendance in total. Then, another report said that officials are planning to have an audience of 30,000. However, new reports suggest that WWE wants the attendance to be even larger than that, with 45,000 fans each night.

Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Jon Alba said on Sunday that WWE wants a crowd of 45,000 per night for WrestleMania 37. This would make WrestleMania the largest pandemic-era crowd in the US.

“I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began,” Alba wrote on Twitter. “I have reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium, but have yet to hear back. Tickets are on-sale 3/16, though it hasn’t publicly been said how many will be available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far. The Texas Rangers have clearance to fill their stadium with about 40k to start the season (right around the same time as WrestleMania). Daytona International Speedway officials estimated to me Daytona 500 attendance was in the 25k-30k range. So this would be biggest.”

I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began. @BN9 @MyNews13 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

- Advertisement -

Alba also added that WWE only wants an attendance of 45,000 each night. This does not mean that they will be able to pull it off. First of all, the Tampa Bay Sports Authority could reject this request, and second, international travel restrictions are also in place so that could hinder fans who want to travel to Tampa for WrestleMania.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

It would be interesting to see if WWE would be able to pull this off. So far, only two matches have been set for WrestleMania. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would defend his title against Edge, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will defend hers against Bianca Belair.