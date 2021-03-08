WWE Reveals Details Of Move To Peacock

The WWE Network will be moving to NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, on March 18th, 2021. The company announced some further details regarding the move today.

Unfortunately, it appears the full catalog of content won’t be full moved over to Peacock until well into the summer, however.

“Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive — including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history — available to stream on demand before SummerSlam,” reads a WWE.com update posted today.

In terms of what will be available immediately upon the move on March 18th, WWE listed PPVs from the last year, Steve Austin‘s “Broken Skull Sessions”, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons as well as possibly other documentary series as well. Episodes of RAW and Smackdown will be posted 30 days after airing and NXT will be posted 24 hours after airing.

WWE Network on Peacock

Current subscribers will also have to sign up to Peacock and won’t be rolled over automatically.

“To continue streaming WWE Network content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 — a $5.00/month savings.”

WWE and Peacock will also prevent a free tier of the WWE Network. Today’s update also detailed what will be included with that.

“In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel; select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like Raw Talk and WWE’s The Bump, both live and on demand.”