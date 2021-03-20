WWE SmackDown Results (3/19): Fastlane Go-Home Show, Edge vs. Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Fastlane. Edge battled Jey Uso in the main event. The winner of the match will be the special ringside enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns (c) and Daniel Bryan this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

SmackDown Results (3/19)

Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Street Profits Alpha Academy def. Dominik & Rey Mysterio King Corbin def. Sami Zayn Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler ended in a DQ (interference by Tamina & Natalya) Edge def. Jey Uso and will be the Special Ringside Enforcer for the Universal Championship match at Fastlane

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sasha Banks Retained

Sasha Banks defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nia Jax in the first match of the night. Before the match, Bianca Belair told Sasha that accepting this match was a mistake and that Reginald was still in her head. Beliar added that she will not come out to save Sasha tonight and Banks told her she didn’t ask her to.

Banks and Belair will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Championships this Sunday night at WWE Fastlane. Shayna Baszler accompanied Nia Jax to the ring for the title match tonight. Reginald was not in attendance because Nia Jax gave him a “spa day” to prepare for their victory celebration tonight.

Sasha controlled the action early and drove Nia’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Banks stomped away on Nia in the corner before connecting with Double Knees. Sasha went for the Bank Statement but Nia broke free and dropped the SmackDown Women’s Champion with an elbow to the face.

Jax showed off her power and lifted Banks above her head before dropping her to the canvas for a two count. Nia connected with another elbow to the midsection for a near fall. Jax connected with the Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Sasha was able to kick out at the last moment.

Bianca Belair’s music hit and she marched down the entrance ramp. Sasha rolled out of the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Nia Jax was still in control when SmackDown returned and hit a Side Slam for another near fall. Jax applied the Stretch Muffler submission and then smashed Banks’ head off the turnbuckle for a two count.

Nia applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Jax went back to the Stretch Muffler submission but Sasha escaped. Nia went for a Senton but Banks dodged it and hit a Meteora for two count. Sasha planted Jax with a DDT and immediately locked in the Bank Statement. Shayna got into the ring and accidentally hit Nia as the referee was distracted. Sasha capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Sasha Banks is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Corey Graves suggested that Shayna may have actually kicked Nia on purpose. Nia and Shayna had a conversation backstage. Jax said that if Shayna costs them the titles at Fastlane she is coming after her. Baszler apologized and said she was going to get match with Belair and give her the nastiEST beating of her life.

Shinsuke Nakamura Interrupted Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Rollins noted that the superstars in the locker room greeted him upon his return because they respected him. Seth added that he respected their decision to be idiots and turn their backs on him.

Rollins claimed Cesaro took things too far and embarrassed him. Seth said that Cesaro is simply jealous of him because he is successful and is a WrestleMania main event while Cesaro is a failure. Rollins referred to himself as a fighter and the same cannot be said bout Cesaro.

Footage of Rollins’ attack on Cesaro last week was then shown. Rollins laughed in the ring and mimicked Cesaro stumbling around after the attack. Seth cracked himself up with a couple of jokes before staring into the camera. Rollins stated that Cesaro swung him around 22 times and he will never embarrass him like that again. Seth added that Cesaro is the biggest waste of potential in the history of WWE.

Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and made his way to the ring. Rollins told Shinsuke to not disrespect him and that Nakamura is more of a man than Cesaro will ever be. Shinsuke grabbed the microphone away from Rollins and told him to shut up. Nakamura booted Rollins in the face and went for the Kinshasa but Seth retreated out of the ring. Rollins got back into the ring and Nakamura leveled him with the Kinshasa. It was later announced that Seth Rollins will face Shinsuka Nakamura this Sunday at Fastlane.

Rey & Dominik def. Street Profits

Street Profits faced Rey and Dominik Mysterio tonight. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler joined commentary for the match. Michael Cole referred to them as the “Top Dawgs” and Ziggler corrected him that they are called the “Dirty Dawgs”.

Dominik and Montez Ford started off the action. Dominik tripped up Montez and then both superstars traded Arm Drags. Ford booted Dominik in the midsection after shaking his hand. Rey tagged in and leveled Montez with a Dropkick. Ford hit Rey with a shoulder tackle and Dawkins tagged in.

Angelo hit Rey with a Splash in the corner of the ring and quickly tagged Ford in. Dawkins missed with another Splash attempt and Rey sent Ford to the ropes. Dominik tagged in and hit Dawkins with a Hurricanrana but turned around into a massive Clothesline from Ford for a two count. Dawkins tagged back in and lifted Dominik up in the Electric Chair. Rey knocked Ford off the top rope and Dominik rolled up Angelo for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Otis and Chad Gable made their way to the ring. Gable told the Mysterio’s that their victory doesn’t put them in line for a title shot because they already embarrassed them. Alpha Academy got distracted by the Street Profits and Rey and Dominik hit Gable & Otis from behind with a couple Dropkicks as SmackDown went to a break.

Alpha Academy def. Rey & Dominik

Alpha Academy battled Rey and Dominik when SmackDown returned. Rey hit Gable with a Senton and sent him to the ropes. Mysterio connected with a 619 and climbed to the top rope. Otis crotched him on the top turnbuckle and tagged in. Otis hit Rey with a headbutt and followed it up with a Body Slam.

Otis launched Rey into the turnbuckle as Dirty Dawgs and Street Profits argued on commentary. Otis locked Rey in a Bear Hug in the middle of the ring. Mysterio broke the hold by biting Otis in the face but the big man connected with a powerful Body Slam. Otis went for a Splash but Rey got out of the way.

Mysterio hit Otis with a Dropkick and tagged in Dominik. Gable tagged in and walked into a Hurricanrana from Dominik. Dominik rolled up Gable for a near fall and followed it up with a beautiful Tornado DDT. Dominik went for the cover but Otis broke it up at two. Otis then launched Rey Mysterio into the barricade as Dominik went for the 619. Gable blocked it and Otis tagged in. Gable hit Dominik with a German Suplex and Otis followed it up with a big Splash off the middle turnbuckle for the pinfall victory.

Daniel Bryan Vowed To Tap Out Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan came down to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of SmackDown. Bryan said tonight’s main event is Edge versus Jey Uso and it is Edge’s first match on SmackDown in over ten years. Bryan noted that the winner of the match will be the special guest enforcer for his Universal Championship match at Fastlane.

Bryan said that we know what will happen if Jey wins and Roman Reigns isn’t the champion he thinks he is because he needs Jey’s help. Daniel said that he knows that Edge wants nothing more than to face Roman Reigns one on one at WrestleMania.

Daniel suggested that Edge doesn’t want to face Bryan at WrestleMania because the believes he can defeat Roman Reigns. Bryan stated that he knows he can beat Roman Reigns and vowed to tap him out this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. Universal Champion Roman Reigns interrupted and came to the entrance ramp with Paul Heyman.

Reigns laughed at the idea that Bryan is going to tap him out Fastlane and told Daniel that he doesn’t have a chance this Sunday. Reigns joked that Bryan has a better chance of shooting lightning out of his ass than tapping him out this Sunday. Roman said that nobody has ever tapped him out and would rather die in the ring than tap out to someone like Daniel Bryan.

Bryan told Reigns that being the “Head of the Table” is a lie and everyone thinks they are unbeatable until they lose. Daniel said he is not just going to make Reigns quit, he is going to break him of his beliefs and hopes he doesn’t die. Daniel added that whether or not Reigns taps out, he is beating him this Sunday at Fastlane.

Sami Zayn Attacked Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn squared off against King Corbin tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had a conversation backstage. Owens suggested that Zayn is going crazy and using fake conspiracies to make up for things not going his way. Sami asked Owens to be ringside for the match and that he will drop his conspiracy documentary if nothing fishy happens. Before the match, WWE aired a video package calling this a match that nobody wants to see.

Owens joined commentary as King Corbin dominated the match early. Owens said Sami is obviously going through something and he has never seen him like this. Corbin leveled Sami with a Clothesline as Graves complained about video promo that aired before the match and suggested it was part of the conspiracy.

Corbin ran at Zayn but he leaped out of the way and Corbin crashed into the ring post. Sami rolled up Corbin for a two count and complained that the referee wasn’t counting fast enough. Zayn started taking off the ring pad and Corbin just planted him with End of Days for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Kevin Owens told Michael Cole that he didn’t see anything fishy and the referee did a good job. Owens told Sami that sometimes things will not go his way and he needs to let go of this. Sami then leveled Owens with a Helluva Kick and shouted that he thought Kevin was smarter than this.

Opinion: I’m always down for a Sami Zayn versus Kevin Owens match and that sounds great for WrestleMania. The conspiracy angle is goofy as hell but everyone knows Owens and Zayn will deliver.

Big E Sent A Message To Apollo Crews

Intercontinental Champion Big E and Apollo Crews were interviewed tonight. Big E will defend his title against Crews this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. Michael Cole asked if Big E and Crews if there is a chance that they will ever settle their differences. Big E said that is over and he wants vengeance on Apollo Crews. Big E told Crews that he has two days until Fastlane and suggested that he take those days to enjoy the normal function of his limbs.

Big E vowed to retain the Intercontinental Championship and Apollo is going to get everything he deserves. Crews told Big E that he is treading very dangerous ground speaking to Nigerian royalty like this. Apollo recited a Nigerian proverb “you fill your mouth with a razor and you will spit blood”. Crews said he was going to crack Big E’s face and stand over his mangled body as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Big E ripped off his microphone and stated he is not waiting until Sunday night. Big E hopped in a golf cart in Tropicana Field and started driving around looking for Crews. Big E found him and gave him a beat down. Big E slammed Crews into the wall several times before WWE officials broke it up. Apollo Crews then escaped on the golf cart.

Tamina & Natalya Attacked Belair & Baszler

Bianca Belair battled Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Nia Jax was ringside for the match. Banks accompanied Belair to the entrance ramp but went backstage instead of ringside.

Shayna threw Belair to the outside and at the feet of Nia Jax. Nia stared at Belair before walking away. Jax walked backstage and Shayna got distracted by it. Bianca planted Shayna with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Tamina and Natalya rushed the ring. Tamina and Natalya beat Belair and Jax down to end the match in a DQ.

Edge Will Be The Special Ringside Enforcer

Edge faced Jey Uso in the main event of this week’s SmackDown. The winner of the match will be the special ringside enforcer for the Universal Championship match this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. Daniel Bryan joined commentary for the match.

Edge controlled the action early and leveled Uso with a shoulder tackle. Edge went for a submission hold but Jey broke free and regrouped in the corner. Edge caught Jey with a boot to the face and followed it up with a knee to his lower back.

The Rated R Superstar went to work on Jey’s arm but Uso caught him with an elbow to the ribs. Edge rolled out of the ring and Jey followed him. Jey drove Edge’s ribs into the steel steps and rolled into the ring to break the referee’s count. Jey hit Edge with a Suicide Dive as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Jey was in control of the match and was stomping on Edge in the ring. Edge tried to fight back but Jey caught him with a shot to the injured ribs. Jey slammed Edge’s ribs into the ring post and then stretched him out across the post. Edge and Jey went for a Crossbody at the same time and both collided in the middle of the ring.

Edge climbed to the top rope and hit Jey with a knee to the injured shoulder for a near fall. Jey Uso planted Edge with a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Edge kicked out at two. Edge connected with a Hurricanrana off the top rope for a near fall. Edge went for the Spear but Jey caught him with a Superkick and then a Frog Splash for a two count. Jey took a little time making the cover and it cost him.

Edge hit a Spear out of nowhere for the pinfall victory. Edge is the special ringside enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Reigns and Bryan at Fastlane. After the match, Reigns leveled Edge with a Spear and dared Bryan to get into the ring. Jey attacked Bryan from behind and Reigns hit him with a Spear. Reigns stood over Bryan and posed with the Universal Championship to close the show.