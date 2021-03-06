WWE SmackDown Results (3/5): Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, Title Match Set For Fastlane

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. Daniel Bryan faced Jey Uso inside a steel cage tonight. If Bryan won the match, he would face Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane for the Universal Championship.

SmackDown Results (3/5)

King Corbin def. Montez Ford Angelo Dawkins def. Sami Zayn Dominik def. Chad Gable Bianca Belair def. Shayna Baszler Cesaro def. Murphy Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso to earn a shot at the Universal Championship at Fastlane

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roman Reigns Interrupted Daniel Bryan

Michael Cole kicked off SmackDown and introduced Daniel Bryan. Cole noted that Bryan will face Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match tonight and will earn a Universal Championship match at Fastlane. Cole said that they were going to have a tag team match at Fastlane with Bryan teaming with Edge against Jey and Reigns.

Bryan stated that nobody ever asked him if he wanted to take part in the tag team match because everybody believes he will do what is asked of him. Daniel knows Edge versus Reigns is a dream match but is going to do his best to make sure that it does not happen. Bryan then told Cole he can take it from here and rolled a video package from Elimination Chamber.

Daniel said he has lost and gotten beat up a lot in his career but felt like such a failure when Edge Speared Reigns and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Bryan claimed he doesn’t have a lot of ambition because he got one of the lowest scores on a WWE personality test. He stated that for the last year he has had it in his mind that he was going to become a full-time dad in the future.

Bryan added that he put himself on the back burner for the past year and realized he has a lot more ambition than he thought. Daniel shouted that he deserves to be in the main event and has wrestled more matches in the past three weeks than Edge & Reigns have in the past three months. Daniel said that this could be his last chance to main event WrestleMania so he has to beat Jey tonight and then defeat Reigns at Fastlane.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns interrupted with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns raised the Universal Championship as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Reigns was in the ring with Bryan. Roman told Bryan that he doesn’t sound like the same guy and is confusing their audience.

Reigns told Bryan that he is an underdog, a little guy, a lotto winner, a guy who waits on an opportunity and sometimes it works out. Roman added that Bryan doesn’t love wrestling, he needs it because he has nothing else. Reigns said he loves this business and does it because everybody needs him, including Bryan. Roman claimed that Bryan will know in his heart that he needs him and will acknowledge him after Jey whoops his ass tonight.

Jey ripped the microphone away from Bryan and said that this as close as Daniel will get to the Universal Championship. Uso added that Bryan’s Road to WrestleMania ends tonight and went for a cheap shot but Daniel was ready. Daniel sent Jey out of the ring to end the segment.

King Corbin Didn’t Want To Team With Sami Zayn

Street Profits came to the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Sami Zayn said their victory over himself and Corbin was a fluke and they will prove it tonight. King Corbin interrupted and said he doesn’t like Sami and wants a singles match. Ford then faced Corbin and Dawkins battled Sami after.

Montez Ford hit King Corbin with a Dropkick but he shrugged it off and connected with a Spinebuster for a two count. Ford applied a Sleeper Hold but Corbin broke free. Montez sent Corbin to the corner and connected with a Splash. Ford followed it up with a DDT and then a Standing Moonsault for a two count. Ford got distracted by Zayn and Corbin capitalized with the End of Days for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Sami told Corbin that he helped him and asked him to return the favor. Dawkins knocked Zayn off the apron and onto Corbin. The two superstars started arguing again and Corbin made his way backstage as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Dawkins was in control and leveled Sami with a shoulder tackle. Angelo followed it up with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Sami was able to kick out at two. Zayn connected with a Clothesline but Dawkins kicked out at two.

Sami started complaining about the how long it took the referee and Dawkins capitalized with a Neckbreaker for a tow count. Sami went for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Dawkins escaped. Sami slammed Dawkins against the turnbuckle with an Exploder Suplex and set up for the Helluva Kick.

Montez distracted Sami and Dawkins rolled him up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Sami Zayn claimed one of the documentary filmmakers was in on it and beat him down against the barricade.

Dominik def. Chad Gable

Dominik faced Chad Gable tonight on SmackDown. Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable were ringside for the match. Dominik sent Gable out of the ring to start off the action and then planted him with an Arm Drag. Gable battled back and slammed Dominik’s knee into the canvas.

Dominik went for a Tornado DDT but Gable blocked it. Gable connected with a Tiger Suplex and bridged into the cover but Dominik kicked out at two. Dominik then rolled up Gable for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins Rejected Murphy’s Offer

Kayla Braxton interviewed Seth Rollins backstage tonight. Kayla pointed out that it seemed like Cesaro had Rollins in the Swing forever last week. Rollins agreed and said that Cesaro wanted to humiliate him. Seth vowed to never forget that and then Buddy Murphy showed up. Murphy said that he can assist Rollins with the Cesaro situation but Seth told him to get out of his sight.

Bianca Belair def. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler faced Bianca Belair tonight. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax were ringside for the match. Jax and Baszler will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships against Belair and Banks at WWE Fastlane. Carmella fired Reginald tonight because she thought he was obsessed with Sasha Banks. Reginald then followed Sasha to the ring tonight.

Baszler dominated the action early and connected with a kick to Belair’s shoulder. Shayna followed it up with a running knee to the injured arm for a two count. Belair battled back and connected with a Body Slam before sending Shayna to the corner.

Bianca followed it up with a Suplex and a Back Body Drop. Shayna sent Bianca out of the ring and towards Reginald. Belair shoved Reginald to the floor and ran into a kick from Baszler in the ring. Nia tried to Clothesline Reginald but he ducked and she hit Banks with a Clothesline. Shayna went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Belair escaped and hit the KOD for the pinfall victory. Sasha slapped Reginald and told him to stay out of her business. Reginald later tried to talk to Sasha Banks but she shut the door in his face. Nia Jax then showed up and said that Reginald was kind of cute.

Cesaro def. Murphy

Cesaro squared off against Murphy tonight. Seth Rollins joined commentary for the match. Cesaro hit a Backbreaker for a near fall as Rollins argued with Cole. Murphy sent Cesaro out of the ring and flipped onto him. Murphy connected with a Meteora for a two count. Cesaro got Murphy in the Swing and applied the Sharpshooter for the submission victory.

Apollo Crews Demanded A Rematch

Apollo Crews came down to the ring with the “Nigerian Elite Guard” and said they have protected his family for generations. Crews said his dad would tell him stories of fearless Nigerian warriors and now history is repeating itself. Apollo added that when Big E tried to humble him he heard his ancestors telling him to stand up for himself. Crews said he wanted a rematch against Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

Daniel Bryan Earned A Universal Championship Match At Fastlane

Corey Graves explained the rules of a Steel Cage match to fill time before the main event. Daniel Bryan then faced Jey Uso inside the cage. If Bryan won the match, he would earn a shot at the Universal Championship at Fastlane. Universal Champion Roman Reigns told Jey not to embarass the family and took a seat ringside before the match.

Jey Uso dominated the match early and tried to leave the cage through the door but Bryan stopped him. Bryan hit a Dropkick and launched Jey into the steel cage. Bryan went to work on Jey’s left arm and drove it into the steel again. Bryan tried to escape the cage but Jey tripped him up on the turnbuckle. Uso stomped away on Bryan’s injured knee and climbed to the top of the cage. Daniel caught up to him but Jey hit a Samoan Drop off the top rope as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Bryan and Jey were battling on the top of the cage again. Bryan booted Jey in the chest several times but Uso responded with a Superkick. Bryan fell to the canvas and Jey connected with a Splash for a near fall.

Jey tried to crawl out of the cage but Bryan stopped him. Jey connected with an Enziguri and followed it up with a Superkick for a two count. Uso tried to climb out of the cage but Bryan stopped him and connected with a few headbutts. Bryan brought Jey down to the canvas and applied the Yes Lock. Jey grabbed the ropes but there is no rope break in a Cage match. Jey tapped out and Bryan earned a Universal Championship match against Reigns at Fastlane.